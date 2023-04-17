GE's Bad Motor Caused Natural Gas Pump Fire, Insurer Says

By Elizabeth Daley (April 17, 2023, 1:26 PM EDT) -- General Electric provided a defective fuel pump motor that caused a fire at a compressed natural gas fueling station in Pittsburgh, the station's insurer told a Pennsylvania state court in a suit seeking more than $132,000 in connection with the 2021 fire....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS