Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Affirms Longer Sentence For Forged Court Docs

By Brian Steele (April 17, 2023, 2:29 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday upheld an enhanced prison sentence for a man who admitted to ripping off nearly $600,000 from his employer's charitable gift-matching program, writing in a precedent-setting opinion that the lower court was free to punish him more harshly after he submitted fraudulent documents in an effort to seek probation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!