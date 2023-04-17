Mich. Parents Say Newborn Blood Samples Shouldn't Be Kept

By Danielle Ferguson (April 17, 2023, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The state of Michigan violated children's Fourth Amendment rights by keeping and sharing blood sample data collected for newborn health screenings to help law enforcement and other third-parties without their parents' consent, a group of Michigan parents challenging part of the screening program said Monday....

