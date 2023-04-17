Illumina Pushes FTC For Full Pause Of Grail Order

By Matthew Perlman (April 17, 2023, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Illumina told the Federal Trade Commission that barring it from integrating with cancer screening outfit Grail Inc. while it appeals the agency's decision finding the acquisition violates antitrust law is unnecessary and could delay access to life-saving cancer tests....

