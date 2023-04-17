OSHA Complaint Over Virus Concerns Led To Firing, Suit Says

By Ivan Moreno (April 17, 2023, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut man sued a contractor for submarine manufacturer General Dynamics Electric Boat, alleging he was wrongfully terminated for raising concerns about air circulation in the 8-by-10 enclosed metal box he had to work in during the coronavirus pandemic....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS