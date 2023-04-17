CareOne, GC Hit With Retaliation Suit By Ex-VP

By George Woolston (April 17, 2023, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A former vice president of operations for CareOne has accused the nursing facility operator of retaliation and fostering a hostile work environment, claiming she was sexually harassed by a supervisor and then terminated when she put her complaints in writing to the company's chief legal officer....

