Insurer Says Faulty Valve Caused Seattle Condo To Flood

By Elizabeth Daley (April 17, 2023, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A defective pressure-reducing valve caused a 40-story downtown Seattle condo to flood in 2021, according to a complaint filed in Washington state court by an insurer seeking to recoup more than $733,000 it spent covering the loss....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS