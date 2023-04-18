Coal Ash Distributor Owes Construction Co. $2.5M, Suit Says

By Tom Lotshaw (April 18, 2023, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia-based industrial construction and engineering services company has lodged a breach of contract suit in Texas federal court against a coal ash distributor, alleging it is owed more than $2.5 million for unpaid work in Franklin, Texas....

