Civil Servants Can't Escape Treasury Worker's Bias Suit

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (April 18, 2023, 3:27 PM BST) -- A tribunal refused Monday to let Britain's top civil servant and two other officials avoid a discrimination and harassment suit brought by a former HM Treasury employee, finding that the "relatively minor" role they played in the alleged harassment is not enough to strike out the claims....

