Tenn. Minor League Baseball Team Sued For Foul-Ball Injuries

By Elaine Briseño (April 18, 2023, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A woman has filed a lawsuit alleging that a Tennessee minor league baseball team has not taken steps to make the stadium safe for fans after she attended a game there in April 2022 and was struck in the face by a line-drive ball that fractured her nose and face in multiple places....

