Just Eat, Gophr Hit With Group Suit From Drivers

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (April 19, 2023, 12:02 AM BST) -- Law firm Leigh Day launched a lawsuit on Wednesday on behalf of tens of thousands of drivers against online food delivery giant Just Eat and courier service Gophr over their classification of employees as independent contractors....

