Talc Claimants Attack Suit Injunction In J&J Unit's Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (April 18, 2023, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for talc claimants in the Chapter 11 case of LTL Management LLC attacked the debtor's request to extend litigation protection to LTL's ultimate parent company, Johnson & Johnson, telling a judge Tuesday that the bankruptcy itself is improper and should be dismissed....

