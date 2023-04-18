Ga. Justices Weigh Foreign Law In Restrictive Covenant Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (April 18, 2023, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday considered whether the state's courts can decline to apply another state's law to restrictive covenants whenever they would be enforceable under that law but not Georgia law, in a dispute where a chain of motorcycle dealerships is seeking to stop its former chief operating officer from working with a competitor....

