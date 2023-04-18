Oklahoma, PBM Group Say DOL Off-Base In Preemption Fight

By Kellie Mejdrich (April 18, 2023, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The state of Oklahoma and a pharmacy benefit manager trade group urged the Tenth Circuit to ignore parts of an amicus brief the federal government recently filed in a battle over a state law regulating PBMs, which act as intermediaries between insurers and drugmakers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS