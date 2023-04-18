Amazon Delivery App's Face Scans Violate BIPA, Driver Says

By Lauraann Wood (April 18, 2023, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Amazon's logistics and web units got hit with an Illinois state court biometric privacy suit targeting an app that allegedly scans and collects delivery drivers' facial data during its job-assignment process without first obtaining the drivers' express consent....

