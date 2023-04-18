Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Media Took Wrong Path To Request Cop Video, NC Panel Says

By Travis Bland (April 18, 2023, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A group of news outlets took the wrong steps to obtain video of a police stop involving former Duke University basketball players, including Coach Mike Krzyzewski's grandson, and are now denied the footage, the North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!