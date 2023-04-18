11th Circ. Panel Revives Southern Co. Unit's Contract Case

By Tom Lotshaw (April 18, 2023, 6:30 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel partly revived Northern Illinois Gas Co.'s case against utility line locator USIC LLC, reversing a Georgia federal judge's ruling that USIC has no duty to indemnify the gas company in underlying suits related to a gas explosion in Romeoville, Illinois....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS