Pa. Justices Dispute If Coordination Rule Creates State MDLs

By Matthew Santoni (April 18, 2023, 1:49 PM EDT) -- Justices on the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania appeared split Tuesday over whether a state rule for transferring and coordinating similar lawsuits was meant to create a state equivalent to federal multidistrict litigations, in an appeal over a Pittsburgh judge's order claiming jurisdiction over past and future COVID-19 coverage cases filed against Erie Insurance....

