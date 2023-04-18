Blinken, Austin Say Afghan 'Baby Doe' Case Docs Privileged

By Ivan Moreno (April 18, 2023, 8:23 PM EDT) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin urged a federal court to block discovery requests from the brother of a Marine whose family is accused of kidnapping an Afghan child, saying the information he seeks is privileged and irrelevant to a pending lawsuit....

