4th Circ. Says Woman Can Sue TSA For Search Assault

By Y. Peter Kang (April 18, 2023, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday joined two appellate courts in ruling that an individual who alleges assault by a Transportation Security Administration officer can sue the federal government under the Federal Tort Claims Act, saying a law enforcement officer exception to sovereign immunity applies....

