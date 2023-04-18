Wash. Court Says For 2nd Time Wage Law Is Unconstitutional

By Greg Lamm (April 18, 2023, 8:34 PM EDT) -- For the second time, a Washington state appeals court has ruled that a revised law that uses union wages to set pay for nonunion workers on public works projects is unconstitutional, saying in an opinion Tuesday that the law is incompatible with the state's statute that dictates how the wage is determined....

