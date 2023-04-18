9th Circ. Ends In-N-Out's COVID-19 Insurance Coverage Beef

By Elizabeth Daley (April 18, 2023, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit unanimously denied on Tuesday western burger chain In-N-Out's request for an en banc rehearing of its COVID-19 coverage suit, effectively squashing the beef between the eatery and its insurer, Zurich American Insurance Co....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS