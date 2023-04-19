Google To Offer In-App Payment Alternatives After UK Probe

By Najiyya Budaly (April 19, 2023, 2:59 PM BST) -- Google has proposed allowing developers to break away from using the tech giant's own billing system when processing in-app payments, Britain's antitrust authority said Wednesday after conducting an investigation into the company's payments policies....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS