Navarro Again Tries For Executive Privilege In Contempt Case

By Kelly Lienhard (April 19, 2023, 3:18 PM EDT) -- Former Trump administration trade adviser Peter Navarro has again insisted that a former president can assert executive privilege to block subpoenas as a defense against claims that Navarro was in contempt of Congress when he failed to hand over documents or testify to the U.S. House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol....

