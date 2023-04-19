​​​​​​​Investor Says Australian Trust Must Face REIT Suit In DC

By Charlie Innis (April 19, 2023, 2:59 PM EDT) -- A foreign investor battling an Australian unit trust for control of a Delaware-incorporated real estate investment trust argued in D.C. federal court that the other investor's assertion that their spat belongs in Delaware is wrong because the REIT is a nominal party....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS