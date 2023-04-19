TPC Texas MDL Survives Without Veil-Piercing, Judge Says

By Ivan Moreno (April 19, 2023, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge gave the green light to multidistrict litigation tort claims in Texas state court against sponsors of TPC Group Inc.'s Chapter 11 plan, which stems from plant explosions in November 2019, saying the plaintiffs' latest complaint "sufficiently removes all allegations of veil piercing."...

