Diamond Resorts Wants Sanctions On Timeshare Claims

By Brent Godwin (April 19, 2023, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Hospitality real estate company Diamond Resorts asked a Tennessee federal judge on Tuesday to impose sanctions on a timeshare exit business, saying the firm would tell its customers of a successful exit from their timeshare despite no knowledge of whether it was true....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS