Fan Sues NBA's Wizards, Star Player For Assault, Negligence

By Elaine Briseño (April 19, 2023, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Negligent team security allowed a Washington Wizards shooting guard to assault a fan at a game last month, the fan claims in a recently filed lawsuit in a Florida state court, arguing the NBA team should have taken better precautions because of the player's history of aggressive behavior....

