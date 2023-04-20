Texas Atty Can't Revive Contingency Fee Claims, Court Says

By Adrian Cruz (April 20, 2023, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court in San Antonio affirmed a trial court's decision to dismiss claims by an attorney claiming she was unfairly excluded from a contingency fee arrangement created by a group of attorneys to represent a school district in its effort to recover construction defect damage....

