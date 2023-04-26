Actor Sues BAFTA Over Alleged Career Program Mistreatment

By Ashish Sareen (April 26, 2023, 7:33 PM BST) -- An actor has claimed that BAFTA mistreated her when she participated in a program for people from under-represented groups, saying a casting director made remarks about her ethnicity and the arts charity excluded her from events because of her disability....

