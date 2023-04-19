GAO Tells Air Force To Repay Fighter Jet Maker's Protest Fees

By Alyssa Aquino (April 19, 2023, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office urged the Air Force to reimburse a military aircraft maker's costs of challenging an air combat training services contract, saying Wednesday that the protester had raised valid concerns with the deal before it was pulled back....

