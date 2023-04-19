15 AGs Back DeSantis At 11th Circ. Over Suspending Fla. Atty

By Madison Arnold (April 19, 2023, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Attorneys general from 15 states urged the Eleventh Circuit Wednesday to back Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision to suspend State Attorney Andrew Warren, saying the First Amendment does not protect the prosecutor's speech when he signed onto two letters pledging not to enforce certain laws....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS