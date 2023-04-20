Feds Want To Dismantle Alice Patent Precedent, Justices Told

By Andrew Karpan (April 20, 2023, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A Finnish sports technology company shot back at arguments from the solicitor general advising the U.S. Supreme Court to take on an appeal from a patent licensing company, arguing that the government is essentially "proposing a new patent-eligibility standard" that would "dismantle the court's precedents."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS