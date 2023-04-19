3M Respirator Suits Belong In Federal Court, 6th Circ. Says

By Carolyn Muyskens (April 19, 2023, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Coal miners who filed state court suits with more than 700 plaintiffs are subject to federal jurisdiction under the Class Action Fairness Act because the complaints implicitly proposed mass actions, a Sixth Circuit panel held Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS