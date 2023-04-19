Calif. College Athletes' Rights Bill Advances Out Of Committee

By Elaine Briseño (April 19, 2023, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A California state bill that would give college athletes a percentage of their teams' revenues and protect the well-being and best interests of players has received the stamp of approval from the state Assembly's Higher Education Committee, moving it a step closer to becoming law....

