ND Energy Co. Wants Second Drilling Rights Suit Nixed

By Elliot Weld (April 20, 2023, 1:23 PM EDT) -- A North Dakota energy company asked a federal judge to toss an amended complaint brought by a rival oil and gas developer over drilling rights, saying the amended version makes only minor changes from the original and is similar to another lawsuit the company filed that was dismissed....

