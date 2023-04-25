Heineken Harassed Disabled Worker Over COVID Shielding

By Silvia Martelli (April 24, 2023, 6:47 PM BST) -- A tribunal has ruled Heineken has to pay £1,200 ($1,500) for harassing a disabled employee when a manager made derogatory comments about the employee having to shield during the COVID-19 pandemic as he was at higher risk of catching the virus....

