Twitter WARN Act Suit Over Layoffs Sent To Delaware

By Gina Kim (April 20, 2023, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge transferred to Delaware a proposed class action accusing Twitter of violating the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act during last year's layoffs, referring to a forum selection clause in the merger agreement that says any dispute stemming from it must be litigated in the First State. ...

