Tufts Student Says Credit Not Fatal To Pandemic Refund Case

By Brian Dowling (April 20, 2023, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A Tufts University student leading a putative class seeking refunds after instruction shifted online during the COVID-19 pandemic told a Massachusetts federal court Thursday that his suspension from the school and related credit to his account doesn't sink the contract case....

