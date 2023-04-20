No Decoupling With China, But Also No Compromise: Yellen

By Jennifer Doherty (April 20, 2023, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sought to tamp down concerns around the current "tense moment" in U.S.-China relations Thursday, asserting the United States' ability to compete economically with any contender, provided that competition was fair....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS