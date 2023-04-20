9th Circ. Snuffs Out CBD Co.'s Appeal Of Tax Arbitration Order

By Theresa Schliep (April 20, 2023, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit tossed a CBD company's challenge to a lower court order requiring it to arbitrate a co-founder's claims that the business neglected to withhold $5.2 million in taxes from stock compensation, saying the company failed to prosecute its case....

