Contractor, Paper Mill Look To Exit Negligence Suit Over Fire

By Hayley Fowler (April 20, 2023, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A corrosion control contractor asked a North Carolina federal judge on Thursday for an early out in a negligence suit over a deadly paper mill fire, saying it is not to blame for the distress experienced by a dozen workers who allegedly witnessed their colleagues' deaths....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS