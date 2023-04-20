US Steel Wants Suit Over 'Discretionary' Bonuses Tossed

By Matthew Santoni (April 20, 2023, 6:12 PM EDT) -- U.S. Steel Corp. said a proposed class of ex-employees signed a waiver with their severance packages that should preclude them from demanding the company also pay them discretionary bonuses, but an attorney for the employees told a Pittsburgh judge Thursday that years of bonus payments created an unwritten contract that was breached after the waivers....

