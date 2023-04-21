Scant Claims Doom NC Couple's Real Estate Kickbacks Suit

By Travis Bland (April 21, 2023, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge Wednesday nixed a couple's potential class action alleging a real estate agency got illegal kickbacks from a mortgage provider, reasoning that the couple hadn't shown a level of harm for their lawsuit to have credence....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS