All Apologies, But Nirvana IP Suit Isn't UK Issue, 9th Circ. Told

By Craig Clough (April 20, 2023, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a woman claiming the rock band Nirvana stole her late grandfather's artwork depicting Dante's circles of hell urged the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to revive the suit, arguing that California entities are infringing the artwork, and that the dispute does not belong in the United Kingdom. ...

