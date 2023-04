Alec Baldwin Slips Charges In 'Rust' Shooting Case, Attys Say

By Gina Kim (April 20, 2023, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Alec Baldwin's counsel said Thursday that criminal charges against the actor stemming from the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico will be dropped, just weeks after First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies stepped aside and tapped two private attorneys to prosecute the matter....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS