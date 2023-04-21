DOJ Will Appeal Ruling In Georgia Voting Law Records Suit

By Caleb Symons (April 21, 2023, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is appealing a decision from February ordering it to give Georgia records of its communication with activist groups that are now challenging the state's controversial 2021 voting law, which the DOJ claims is racially discriminatory....

