Old Navy Can't Shake Website Chat Wiretap Suit

By Allison Grande (April 20, 2023, 11:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has refused to completely scrap a putative class action accusing Old Navy LLC of eavesdropping on website visitors who used the company's online chat function, finding that the plaintiff's alleged lack of consent and use of his smartphone were enough to move half of the claims forward. ...

