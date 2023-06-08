Supreme Court Vacates Jack Daniel's TM Loss

By Dani Kass (June 8, 2023, 10:27 AM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit was wrong to hold that a poop-themed dog toy version of a Jack Daniel's whiskey bottle doesn't infringe the liquor maker's trademark rights because the parody is protected speech, the U.S. Supreme Court said in a unanimous opinion Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS