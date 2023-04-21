Biometric Co. Will Pay $28.5M To End Privacy Class Action

By Sarah Jarvis (April 21, 2023, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Two proposed classes of people who alleged their facial identities were illegally collected and stored by biometric data company Onfido Inc. have asked an Illinois federal judge to sign off on a $28.5 million settlement with the company....

